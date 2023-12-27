GARY, Ind. — Two parents face several charges after their 1-month-old daughter died due to shaken baby syndrome in Gary.

Gerard Coger, 21, and Janaya Hobson, 19, both of the 500 block of Madison Street in Gary, are accused of not calling 911 to avoid questioning and walking to the hospital after their 1-month-old daughter, Royal, was sleeping for long periods of time, according to documents.

Royal died on Dec. 18 at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago and an investigation was opened after doctors concluded the infant died as a result of shaken baby syndrome.

Coger initially denied shaking Royal during an interview with police and claimed he accidently dropped her on Dec. 4, according to documents. Doctors later disputed that claim following an autopsy.

In an interview with police, Coger stated that Royal was crying a lot between Dec. 11 and 12. He allegedly shook her on Dec. 12 while asking her why she was crying, documents state.

Royal was sleeping around 20 hours per day during this time. Hobson allegedly admitted to only feeding her twice in 34 hours prior to the hospital arrival.

On Dec. 15, Coger told Hobson to get dressed because Royal’s pulse was faint, documents state.

The parents allegedly decided not to call 911 because the police and fire department “would ask too many questions” and that Royal was “dead anyways.” They walked with Royal to the hospital, around one mile away from their apartment.

Royal was later transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Doctors in Chicago told police that medical intervention is crucial in babies exhibiting symptoms of shaken baby syndrome and not getting help was a “huge” factor in her death, documents state.

In addition to murder, Coger is facing a slew of charges. He’s facing eight various neglect of a dependent charges and two aggravated battery charges, according to court records.

Hobson is also facing eight various neglect of a dependent charges.

Coger is being held without bail and Hobson is in custody on a $100,000 bond.