King Walker was 2-years-old when he and his aunt Diamond Bynum vanished from home

GARY — The family of a 2-year-old boy from Gary who went missing in July of 2015 are holding a vigil for him on the 7-year anniversary of them going missing.

The vigil for King Walker, who would be 9-year-old, and his aunt Diamond Bynum, who would be 28-year-old, will start at 2 p.m. in front of Gary City Hall with a march planned to the Gary Police Department afterward.

Gary PD recently released a flyer with King’s 2-year-old photo paired with an age-progressed photo to show what he would look like at age 8.

King and Bynum went missing July 25, 2015 while family were asleep with little details as to what happened to them.

Bynum’s mother and King’s grandmother, LaShann Walker, told WGN back in June that she was “50-50” on whether it was the two randomly walking out of the home or if it was something more sinister that happened to the two.

“At first, we believed they walked about because Diamond is known to wander and will get lost and not be able to find her way back,” said Walker at the time. “We don’t know if they were kidnapped or if they just walked out and we weren’t able to get able to get an Amber Alert. Just a Silver Alert”

The initial police investigation found no sign of forced entry at the home where King and Bynum disappeared from. A K9 unit was able to track the two’s scent from an alley behind the home, but lost track of where they may have gone next at a GoLo gas station nearby.

The FBI also took up the case, but authorities said they are waiting on a big tip in order to make further progress on finding the two.

King was last seen wearing red shorts and blue socks. At the time of his disappearance, King was 3’0″, 34 pounds and had black hair with dreadlocks.

At the time of her disappearance, Bynum was 4’8″ and 238 lbs. She has brown eyes and walks with a limp. Bynum has Prader-Willi syndrome, which renders a diminished mental capacity.

If you have any information on the disappearance of King and Bynum, you can call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214 or the National Center for Mission & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.