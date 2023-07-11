GARY, Ind. — A bar in Gary has been shut down by the mayor’s office following a deadly quadruple shooting over the weekend.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Up Top Lounge, located in the 900 block of East 21st Avenue, on the report of a shooting.

A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were wounded — two men and a woman, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.

On Monday, Mayor Jerome Prince sent a letter to the owner which shut down the business until further notice.

No one is in custody.

“We’re all frustrated and angry a handful of people in our City choose to behave violently toward others, but we will not allow the cowardly actions of a small number of people deter us from our mission to make Gary a safer place to live, play and work,” Mayor Prince said. “This is an ongoing investigation, but the Gary Police Department and the Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force will pour every necessary resource into getting to the bottom of the incident at the Up Top Lounge and into holding the responsible parties accountable for their actions.”