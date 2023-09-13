Small kids do better with small tablets that are safe to handle and as unbreakable as possible.

GARY, Ind. — The Gary Community School Corporation on Wednesday announced that all students within the district are eligible to receive a tablet with free internet service.

GCSC’s participation in a student technology program, Community Eligibility Provision, spearheaded the opportunity. Students can use the tablets for homework and other classroom applications to improve learning.

Read more: Latest Northwest Indiana news headlines

“We support one-to-one devices for all our students in the district inside the classrooms,” said Darrell Riddell, Director of IT for the Gary Community School Corporation. “This program allows families to keep the devices and have access to the internet 24-7 even through the summer.”

GCSC serves most students who reside in the Gary area.

Click here to apply.