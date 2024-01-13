MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Crews struggled to put out a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Merrillville, Indiana after gusty winds and bitterly cold temperatures complicated their efforts.

According to fire officials, crews battled the blaze for hours after they were called to the scene in the 100 block of East 54th Avenue around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say one resident suffered from smoke inhalation, but the remaining residents in the 24-unit building were evacuated without injury.

Crews say when they arrived on the scene, the blaze was burning in a wall of the building, but gusting winds helped the fire spread through “a void space.”

According to fire officials, a limited water supply also hampered their ability to stamp out the fire.

“Everything was stacked against us,” Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said.

Several fire departments were called in to help battle the blaze. Crews said they were still on scene spraying the building with water at 6:30 p.m. and expected to remain on scene for a while longer.

Currently, it is unclear how many residents were displaced by the fire, but officials say the American Red Cross was called to the scene to help residents with relocation efforts.

Officials have not yet provided details on what may have started the blaze.