GARY, Ind. — Loved ones continued searching on Saturday for Bremen Campbell, Jr., who has been missing for more than a week now.

“For us to not know where he is, text messages never go unanswered,” his sister Chloe said. “I’m just praying he makes it home safely.”

Bremen was last heard from on July 27. His dad is unsure where or why he left home.

“His license, his wallet, his keys and phone was on the table,” Bremen Campbell, Sr. said. “It’s a mystery. Nothing like this has ever happened before.

Family and friends started Saturday at his home on Monroe Lane in Gary and then went knocking door-to-door, asking neighbors if anyone had seen him.

“Actually a lot of people in this community know him so a lot of people are shocked, like, ‘Oh wow he was just here’ or ‘I just talked to him’ so everyone is coming together to search for him,” his daughter Bryana said.

The group passed out and hung up flyers.

Their search also included Mille Beach, Broadway Street and Grant Street.

Bryana said Gary Police Department officers have been searching abandoned buildings and dumpsters.

His children are worried sick for his safety.

“I love everything about him,” his son Jordan said. “He taught me a lot about life and it just don’t seem like real.”