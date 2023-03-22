HIGHLAND, Ind. — An employee was injured after a vehicle crashed into an office building Wednesday morning in Northwest Indiana.

Just after 9:45 a.m., Highland police were dispatched to the 9800 block of Prairie Avenue on the report of a vehicle into a building.

At the scene, officers found a red 2022 Ford Ranger that crashed approximately eight feet into the west wall of the building — which is an Edward Jones office.

A 59-year-old woman, who is an employee of Edward Jones, suffered injuries to her lower body. She was hospitalized and a condition was not provided.

The driver, a 73-year-old Hammond man, was not injured. He told police he mistakenly pressed on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.