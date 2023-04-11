MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — An employee was critically injured after he was beaten with a steel pipe by an inmate at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, authorities said.

On Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police were dispatched to the Indiana State Prison on the report of an assault on an employee.

Police believe that at around 12:30 p.m., inmates were working in a steel shop when an argument took place between Jeremy Davidson, 39, of Logansport, and a civilian supervisor.

At some point, Davidson struck the man in the head with a steel pipe. The supervisor was flown to a hospital in South Bend in critical condition.

Davidson was taken into custody and has been transferred to another facility. He is currently serving a sentence for multiple counts of child molestation.

Charges will be determined later.