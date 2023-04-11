HAMMOND, Ind. — An elderly woman died and a firefighter was injured early Tuesday morning in Hammond.

Just after 4 a.m., authorities responded to the 7200 block of Lindberg Avenue on the report of a house fire.

An elderly woman, whose age was not given, died as a result of the fire. A Hammond firefighter went through a floor and had to be rescued.

He suffered some burns and was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

The house sustained heavy damage and will need to be torn down, authorities said. The cause is still under investigation.