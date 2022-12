PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — All eastbound lanes of I-94 in Porter County are closed due to a rollover crash involving a semi tanker.

Indiana State Police said the crash is a hazmat situation and it happened at mile marker 24, just west of State Road 49’s exit.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted at exit 4 due to multiple crashes, Indiana State Police said.

Updates can be viewed at INDOT.