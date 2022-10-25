EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man was arrested Tuesday morning following a shooting on I-80 Sunday.

At around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, police received a call of an interstate shooting on eastbound I-80 near Burr Street.

ISP said a driver of an Acura continued to drive away from the shooter and eventually stopped on the exit ramp of I-94 to SR 49. One of the occupants of the Acura sustained a gunshot wound to a lower extremity.

The victim was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Chesterton. No condition was given.

Following an investigation, police allege that Andres Perez, 43, of East Chicago, was the shooter.

A warrant was served on his residence Tuesday morning and he was taken into custody. Perez was charged with attempted murder, stalking, battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Perez was out on bond for attempted murder of another individual in June, police said.