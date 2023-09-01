HOBART, Ind. — Authorities with the Lake County Drug Task Force seized more than 138 pounds of marijuana products, guns and drugs during a search warrant Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, officers served the warrant in the 500 block of South Lawrence Street in Hobart after receiving a tip on the Tip411 mobile app.

They seized nearly $50,000 of cash, 3 pistols, 3 rifles, about 50 pounds of marijuana, 5 pounds of pre-rolled marijuana products, 38 pounds of edibles, 45 pounds of concentrated THC wax, half a pound of mushrooms and 1,010 THC vape cartridge, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charges haven’t been filed yet by prosecutors.