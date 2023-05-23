GARY, Ind. — Search warrants executed in connection to a suspected drug and prostitution ring at three Gary homes Tuesday led to at least a dozen arrests, seizure of five different illegal substances and guns, and a one-year-old child being placed into protective custody, according to the Lake County Sherriff’s Department.

Deputies said five men and seven women were arrested at two homes in the 1000 block of Rutledge Street and one home in the 2000 block of Ohio Street. In total, 14 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of cocaine, two grams of ketamine, two grams of marijuana, one gram of MDMA and two firearms were seized by LCSD SWAT teams executing search warrants at the three homes.

49-year-old Tandika Jackson (left) and 55-year-old Arthur Boyd (right) (Courtesy: LCSD)

According to LCSD, two men — Arthur Boyd and Tandika Jackson — were believed to have leadership roles in the suspected drug and prostitution ring. Boyd, 55, is facing charges of Dealing a Narcotic Drug with Enhancement, and Dealing a Narcotic Drug, and Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle. Jackson, 49, is facing charges of Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Possession of Marijuana/Paraphernalia.

A 33-year-old pregnant woman who also had a one-year-old child was among three people arrested at one of the two locations in the 1000 block of Rutledge Street, deputies said.

The one-year-old child was placed into Indiana Department of Child Services custody, while the pregnant mother was taken to an area hospital for treatment of medical issues related to her pregnancy. Deputies said she faces charges that include Possession of Cocaine with Enhancement.

Deputies said eight people were arrested at the home in the 2000 block of Ohio Street and face various charges, from Visiting a Common Nuisance to Possession of Cocaine.

No suspects were found at the other home in the 1000 block of Rutledge Street.

“I am extremely proud of all of the officers involved in making these arrests today,” said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “It’s just one example of the unwavering commitment of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department to make neighborhoods safer in Gary and across Lake County.”