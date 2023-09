LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a basement in Northwest Indiana early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Brookside and Kingsway Drive, located inside Lakes of the Four Seasons, on the report of a crash.

Authorities found one sedan fully into a basement. The driver was hospitalized and their condition is not available at this time.

The homeowner was not home at the time.