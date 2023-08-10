HIGHLAND, Ind. — A woman in Highland, Indiana is recovering after she was attacked by eight to 10 dogs while walking her own dog.

Police responded to the 3500 block of Jewett Street around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival officers found a “chaotic” scene, according to a statement from police.

Amber Neyhart, 28, had been walking her dog when they were both attacked by dogs who had escaped from a nearby yard.

Police said Neyhart attempted to shield her dog but was bitten by one of the larger, adult dogs in the group.

Witnesses attempted to separate the aggressive dogs from Neyhart and her dog. Those people were also bitten, police said.

Police said an unknown man shot the adult dog and then fled. The dog died.

Neyhart’s dog was taken to the vet but had to be euthanized because of the injuries.

Neyhart was transported to the hospital with injuries to her arms and legs.

Police said the resident where the dogs escaped from was at the scene and attempted to separate the dogs from attacking.

The remaining dogs were ultimately gathered up and returned into the owner’s residence.

David Gladish is Neyhart’s attorney. He said she is recovering thanks to Good Samaritans who intervened. But she’s suffered significant tissue damage and emotional distress of watching her dog getting fatally mauled.



Highland police and animal control investigators looking into the incident.

Police said charges against the dog’s owner are pending.