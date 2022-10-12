PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Neglect charges have been filed after a 2-year-old Northwest Indiana boy died Monday.

On Oct. 5, police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Tuckahoe Park Drive, located in Valparaiso, on the report of a child not breathing.

According to court documents, Kyle Reyna, 32, of Portage, told dispatchers that the he had no idea what happened and stated the boy “fell down the stairs.”

Police allege Reyna gave a false name to the dispatcher and was later transported to the Valparaiso Police Department for an interview.

The boy, later identified as Arcane Cobb, was transported to Northwest Health Porter Hospital in critical condition and then was later transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Detectives spoke with hospital staff at Comer and they said the boy had a spine injury, bruising and that his injuries would likely result in death, according to court documents. They told police that the injuries were not consistent with a fall and appeared to be the result of abuse.

Cobb died on Monday night.

During his interview, court documents state that Reyna told police he allegedly left Cobb unattended in the basement for approximately 30 minutes. Rather than calling 911 right away after finding Cobb unresponsive, police allege he waited 10 to 15 minutes to call and smacked Cobb in attempts to revive him.

Court documents state Reyna told police that he knew he was going to jail. His relationship to the boy is unknown at this time.

Reyna has been charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury. The Northwest Indiana Times reported Wednesday that prosecutors are keeping the neglect charges, which each carry a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years.

He has pleaded not guilty and a no contact order was issued, according to court documents. Reyna’s pre-trial conference is scheduled for January.