HOBART, Ind. — Divers have recovered the body of a person who was last seen going under the water Sunday afternoon in Hobart.

In a video posted to social media, Assistant Chief John Robinson said divers said they recovered the body around 2:49 p.m.

The Hobart Police Department said a female was seen going under the water and witnesses haven’t been able to find her.

Robinson said several agencies responded to the scene to assist them. A helicopter from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office was also called to help.

The incident is under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers with the Department of Natural Resources.