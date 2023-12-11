SCHEREVILLE, Ind. — A Crown Point woman was accused of conducting an attempted armed robbery at a car wash in Schererville on Friday afternoon.

At around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the Pine Island Car Wash, located in the area of U.S. 30 and Burr Street, on the report of a robbery.

Officers met with a 61-year-old Crown Point man at the scene who said that he was approached by a woman asking him for a cell phone.

After refusing, the woman, later identified as Leah Bledsoe, 23, of Crown Point, allegedly asked if he had a wallet while displaying a gun.

The man then ran from the area asking for help as Bledsoe allegedly fled. She was taken into custody a short time later at a nearby residence.

Police allege Bledsoe used a stolen firearm in the incident.

She has been charged with attempt to commit armed robbery. Bledsoe remains in custody on a $40,000 bond, according to court records.