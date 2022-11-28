CROWN POINT, Ind. — Crown Point Community School Corp. cancelled classes Monday for all students.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, school officials made the decision after learning its network may have been compromised during an outage last week.

The district said it was slowly restoring some parts of the network over the weekend, but students and teachers will likely have limited access to the network this week.

The school district will issue another update Monday regarding plans to reopen schools to student on Tuesday.