PORTAGE, Ind. — A man was arrested last week in Northwest Indiana after officers were told he drove into a car wash following a crash.

On Thursday just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Willowcreek Road on the report of a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles.

A couple reported to police that a driver, later identified as Christopher Cathey, struck their vehicle and fled to a nearby car wash.

Officers learned that the vehicle ended up leaving the car wash “covered in soap” and had turned southbound on Willowcreek. An officer noticed the vehicle allegedly traveling at a high-rate of speed near Willowcreek and Robbins and a traffic stop was initiated.

Cathey told police he fled because he did not have insurance on his vehicle. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash.