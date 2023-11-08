WESTVILLE, Ind. — An investigation is underway into the death of a 35-year-old inmate at a Northwestern Indiana prison on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police investigators were contacted by the Westville Correctional Facility to investigate an inmate death that was discovered around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

John Taylor, 35, of Greene County, Indiana, died from blunt force trauma, according to the LaPorte County Coroner’s report.

Taylor was serving a sentence for felony convictions out of Greene County, Indiana. He was projected to be released in February of 2030.

The investigation is ongoing. Once completed and if necessary, the LaPorte County Prosecutor will consider charges.