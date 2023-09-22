CEDAR LAKE, Ind. — A lakeside home in Indiana could be the perfect getaway for someone as unique as the house itself. The lake lover’s dream features plenty of activities for someone looking for fun on and off the water.

Located along Lake Shore Drive in Cedar Lake, Indiana, the home boasts uniquely colorful walls and ceilings and offers plenty of room for those looking to park their boat or jet ski.

The listing describes the home’s open-concept design as one that blends luxury and functionality.

While the home sits right across from Cedar Lake, those who would rather be golfing can head inside to find a family room that doubles as a four-hole indoor putting green.

With an asking price of $579,000, the 1,624 square foot home has one bedroom and one eye-catching bathroom.

The home, which is located an hour-and-a-half from downtown Chicago, features a 1,288 square foot, three-and-a-half car garage with a 240-volt circuit, perfectly suited for charging an electric vehicle, according to listing agent Blaine Bugaski.

The buyer of this colorful getaway will be able to step out onto their balcony and cast their gaze across Cedar Lake, only a short walk away.

The home sits on 0.62 acres spread out across separate parcels, offering more than enough land for outdoor recreation, after a day spent out on the lake.

Click Here to see the full listing here.