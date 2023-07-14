LOWELL, Ind. — Authorities in Lowell are conducting an arson investigation after a children’s library box was set on fire, leading to the destruction of an entire playground.

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities responded to the 200 block of North Fremont Street on the report of a fire.

Following an investigation, firefighters determined that books from the Little Library Box, meant for children’s literacy, were intentionally set on fire with the use of an accelerant.

The flames spread and let to the destruction of the entire playground area.

Police and the volunteer fire department said they are conducting an investigation. A $500 reward has been offered by a local businessman for information leading to an arrest and a conviction.

Anyone with information can call police at 219-660-0000.