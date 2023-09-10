CHICAGO — The body of a 27-year-old Chicago man was pulled Saturday evening from Lake Michigan in Whiting, according to Indiana Conservation Officers.

Around 4:10 p.m., crews were called to the Whiting Lakefront Park on the report of a man who was struggling in the water, went under and was missing.

Emergency personnel eventually found Gerardo Castaneda-Soto, 27, and took him to St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago, according to conservation officers. He later died.

Additional information hasn’t been released at this time.