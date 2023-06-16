PORTAGE, Ind. — A seven-year-old boy from Chicago has died after he was recovered from Lake Michigan Thursday afternoon.

Porter Police received a call of a child missing in Lake Michigan near the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach around 4:50 p.m. First responders later located the child in the water near Ogden Dues around 5:11 p.m.

The child was removed from the water where lifesaving measures were enacted. He was further transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning, per an autopsy report.

Investigations state the boy was playing waist-deep in water before entering into deeper water. A witness said it seemed the boy was caught in a current that pulled him away from shore.

Reports said that a family member entered the water in attempt to rescue him but was also caught in the current and lost sight of the boy.

The incident is still under investigation and identities of family members are being withheld per requests.