VALPARAISO, Ind. — The first Northwest Indiana Buona and Rainbow Cone location is opening up next month.

The new location is set to open April 12, at 2901 John Howell Drive in Valparaiso.

It is the second Buona location to open in Northwest Indiana after their Schererville store opened up in March 2018.

“Our Indiana communities share the same passion for Buona and Rainbow Cone as our incredible Chicago-area customers do,” said Joe Buonavolanto Ill. “Our expansion to the state has had enormous success. We welcome our Valparaiso neighbors to the Buona/Rainbow Cone family!”

The new location features drive thru and dual lane options, with plans for kiosks in the future.

In addition to a opening of the new Valparaiso location, Buona and Rainbow Cone plan to bring food trucks to celebrate with area residents.