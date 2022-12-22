HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through.

Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday.

The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Lake and LaPorte counties are under a travel watch, mean traffic should be limited to “essential travel” only.

Porter County is under a travel advisory, which means motorists should use caution and some routine travel could be restricted due to conditions.

On Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb activated nearly 150 members of the national guard to help stranded motorists.

In Indiana, people can call 211 to find a warming center or other assistance.

Indiana State Police is reminding people to not call 911 or emergency dispatch centers to ask about road conditions. They are urging people to check conditions online or by calling 1-800-262-ROAD.

“The volume of calls is expected to increase for emergencies and phone lines need to stay open,” ISP Sgt. Ted Bohner said in a press release.