EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A balloon release was held for a homeless man shot Sunday night at a gas station in East Chicago.

Police said 26-year-old Kelley Holmes died after being shot twice at the BP gas station in the 4500 block of Indianapolis Boulevard on Jan. 8.

Family told WGN News he was shot after he asked someone for money. Loved ones add that Holmes’ mother and brother are also homeless and have started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police.