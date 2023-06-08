CROWN POINT, Ind. — Lake County Indiana Sheriffs have identified the man deputies say intentionally set fire to the lobby of the county’s Northwest Indiana jail.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Ryan Andrews of Merrillville. Police described the suspect as 5-foot-10-inches with a weight of 162 pounds. Andrews also has short brown hair, black eyes and a medium athletic build. He may have a goatee beard.

Earlier this week, sheriffs released surveillance video of the June 5 incident that shows Andrews spraying an accelerant on the floor amid an attempt to get flames to spread.

Andrews made off in a blue SUV, authorities said.

Photo of the blue SUV used as a getaway vehicle in the arson attempt at Lake County Jail on June 5, 2023. (Photo: Lake County Indiana Sheriffs)

Fire crews from Lake County Fire and Rescue and Merrillville Fire Department responded to the call but the fire was out upon arrival.

No one was injured.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department detectives are actively searching for Andrews, whom they consider dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.