EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A 41-year-old man faces multiple weapons charges after allegedly entering an East Chicago Police Department detention garage armed with a firearm, police said Wednesday.

According to police, around 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 15, two East Chicago police officers preparing for their morning shift observed a male, later identified as Marc L. King, walk into the restricted area with a semi-automatic firearm in his right hand.

Both officers drew their weapons and ordered King to drop his firearm.

King complied and officers placed him under arrest.

When asked why he disregarded the posted “No Trespassing” signs prior to walking the detention garage with a handgun, he allegedly told police, “I need more bullets.”

The subject was identified as 41-year-old Marc L. King of East Chicago. (Photo: East Chicago PD)

King is charged with cocaine possession, unlawful possession and carrying of a firearm and trespassing.

No additional information was made available by police.