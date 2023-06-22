CHESTERTON, Ind. — Someone spray-painted an anti-gay slur on a town’s municipal complex sign earlier this week in Northwest Indiana, according to a police report.

The vandalism was reported to the Chesterton Police Department around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday after an employee noticed “Kill all F*****s” spray-painted on the sign at 1490 Broadway.

After the employee reviewed video footage, the officer wrote it appears someone wearing all black ran up to the sign around 4 a.m. and spraypainted it.

No arrests have been made.