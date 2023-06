CHICAGO — An Albanese Candy employee was seriously injured Tuesday after getting trapped.

Hobart fire was dispatched to the factory and store, located in the 5400 block of East Lincoln Highway, on the report of a worker trapped.

Authorities said a factory worker became trapped under a bale of corrugated boxes.

The worker was “extricated quickly” due to teamwork between other co-workers and firefighters, Hobart fire said.

The worker was flown to a trauma center in Chicago in serious condition.