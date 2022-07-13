GARY, Ind. — The 9-year-old girl who drowned at Marquette Park Beach in Gary Tuesday has been identified.

At around 2:10 p.m., authorities were advising of two children in the water drowning at Marquette Beach. An 14-year-old girl was recovered and okay, police said.

The other child, a 9-year-old girl, later identified as Tianna Hatten, was not visible. A chain of lifeguards, paramedics and even a surfer began a search with the aid of a helicopter.

Hatten was pulled from the lake and transported to Gary Methodist. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dave Benjamin, the founder of the Great Lakes Rescue Project, was surfing near the beach on Tuesday.

“The waves were small, like two the three feet, small for surfing, but big for small children,” Benjamin said.

The waves were big enough Wednesday for the National Weather Service to issue a beach hazard statement. Waves up to five feet are expected through 3 a.m. Thursday for beaches in Lake, Porter and Cook counties.

“If the conditions ae rough or you’re unsure of the water depths, put your child in a life jacket,” Benjamin said.

On Sunday, authorities recovered the body of an elderly suburban man down the shore in Chesterton.