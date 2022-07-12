GARY, Ind. — A 9-year-old died Tuesday after she was pulled from Lake Michigan in Gary.

At around 2:10 p.m., authorities were advising of two children in the water drowning at Marquette Beach. An 14-year-old girl was recovered and okay, police said.

The other child, a 9-year-old girl, was not visible and a chain and helicopter search began. She was pulled from the lake and transported to Gary Methodist. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“You could tell the current was really bad out in the water,” a witness said.

On Sunday, authorities recovered the body of an elderly suburban man down the shore in Chesterton.