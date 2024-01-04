LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly man was struck and killed Tuesday evening moments after getting his mail.

Officers with the Lake County Sherriff’s Department responded to a call just after 5:40 p.m. in the 13700 block of Chase Street, located in unincorporated Crown Point, on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Officers at the scene located an 83-year-old man, later identified as Raymond Chermak, trapped underneath a vehicle.

Police believe Chermak crossed the street to get his mail and was returning when he either kneeled over or bent for an unknown reason in the roadway.

A 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by a 42-year-old woman, began braking after noticing him in the roadway. She was unable to stop and struck Chermak.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was no indication that drugs, alcohol or speed played a factor.