EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in East Chicago.

Just after 1:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Block Avenue on a ShotSpotter report. No one was located in the area, so officers then went to St. Catherine Hospital.

While exiting the hospital, East Chicago police said their officers observed a white van drive onto the emergency room ramp at a high rate of speed. Police said the passenger door opened and an 8-year-old boy, with a gunshot wound to his head, was being carried by a woman.

The boy, later identified as Jeremiah Moore, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Inside the van were three other children, two adults, a firearm, shell casings, blood and a 30-round magazine. police said.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred in the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Main Street.

Uncle Damieon Bey said the family was headed home after visiting relatives and said they were ambushed by two to three vehicles.

“After he was shot, they drove to the fire department and banged on the door for help,” Bey said. “No one answered, they went to St. Catherine Hospital, so that’s where I met them at.”

Police said they are still awaiting a formal statement from witnesses and family members who were in the van with the child. It has been held for processing.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 219-391-8318.