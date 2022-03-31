GARY, Ind. — Following a deadly overdose, a drug raid was held on a Gary home Wednesday and seven children were removed from it during the arrests.

At around 7:30 a.m., SWAT and Lake County Sheriff’s drug task force executed a search warrant in the 600 block of West 41st Avenue. Police said the home had been identified as a location where a deadly overdose victim purchased drugs in February.

Officers recovered heroin, crack cocaine, oxycodone, two handguns and marijuana from the home.

Seven children ranging between the ages of one and 15 were taken from the home and were placed into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Jeffrey Howard, 30, and Cheryl Hollins, 58, were arrested and may face child neglect and dealing and possession of controlled substances charges.

As of Thursday, four of the children were still in custody of CPS and three have been released to their parents. Police said some of the children were determined to be grandchildren of Hollins and others were nieces and nephews.