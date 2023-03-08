GARY, Ind. — A six-year-old girl is dead and four others are injured after a semi-truck driver struck a car stopped on the Interstate early Wednesday morning in Northwest Indiana, according to police.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. about a mile and a half east of the Burr Street exit of Interstate 80/94.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old woman, of Milwaukee, was stopped in the right lane when a semi-truck driver rear-ended the car, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a news release.

Everyone in the car, two adults and three children, were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, Fifield said. The six-year-old girl, who hasn’t been identified, later died.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 49-year-old, of Wheeling, wasn’t injured, Fifield said.

The crash is still under investigation.