GARY, Ind. — A five-year-old boy from Chicago is dead after a shooting inside of a Gary home Wednesday morning.

According to the Gary Police Department, the shooting happened around 8 a.m. and after arriving on scene in the 2400 block of Fillmore Street, detained a 32-year-old Gary man who told officers that he was given permission from adults who live at the home to visit and check in on a 17-year-old girl and child while the adults were away.

Police said the witness alleged he arrived at the home early Wednesday morning after a night out. When he entered the home, he believed he was alone and placed his handgun down and fell asleep. He then told police he was awakened by a loud noise and saw the child was shot, and that he believes the child had accidentally shot himself.

The visitor picked up the child and immediately drove to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information that could aid Gary police and the Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit in their investigation can contact police at 219-755-3855.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.