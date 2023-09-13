GARY, Ind. — A 4-year-old boy from Northwest Indiana has been hospitalized after he reportedly shot himself with his parents gun on Tuesday.

According to the Gary Police Department in Indiana, officers were dispatched the North Lake Methodist Hospital on Tuesday on reports of a 4-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

GPD reported that the shooting occurred on the 1900 block of Burr Street inside the apartment of a Gary couple.

The child’s father told police that he was in the bedroom watching TV while the child’s mother was in the shower when the child found his purse in a closet that contained an unsecured firearm. The child reportedly found the gun and shot himself.

After the gun went off, the father discovered the child injured and the 4-year-old was transported to a local hospital by the mother.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1210.