GARY, Ind. — A 3-year-old girl was shot inside a Gary home Tuesday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to a home in the 4200 block of West Jackson Street on the report of a shooting.

At the scene, an officer located a mother and a 3-year-old girl on the porch. Gary police said initially, they were told conflicting reports on what happened.

Police believe the shooting happened inside of the home in an upstairs bedroom as the occupants were watching television.

The shooting suspect is at-large, police said. No other details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting have been released at this time.

The girl was hospitalized and police said her condition is unknown.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 219-881-7300.