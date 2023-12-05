MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — A toddler has died after an apparant accidental shooting in northwest Indiana, according to police.

Officers responded to a shots fired report in the 3100 block of West 79th Street around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a 3-year-old child who had been shot.

According to police, an individual called 911 and said the toddler shot themself. It is unclear how the child got the weapon.

The 3-year-old was transported to Southlake Methodist, where they were pronounced dead. The identity of the child has not yet been released.

No further details have been provided at this time.