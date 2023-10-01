EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Three people were injured after shots were fired into a crowd at a car show in East Chicago Sunday afternoon, police say.

Officers say it all happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Stunna Beach Bash Custom Car Show and Sound Competition at Jeorse Park Beach.

East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera and a Deputy Chief, who were working at the event, were trying to break up a fight in front of a stage when several gunshots were fired into a large crowd, causing panic among the eventgoers.

Chief Rivera spotted the alleged shooter and chased him down after they attempted to flee between vehicles in the parking lot.

According to Chief Rivera, the man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. Police say the man was injured in the altercation and was taken to the hospital, however, it is unclear if he suffered any gunshot wounds.

Officers say a preliminary investigation revealed that there were two shooters involved. One of the men was apprehended at the scene and a second individual later turned himself in to the police.

According to police, three eventgoers were wounded in the shooting. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two others later took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say all of the weapons used in the shooting were recovered by police

Police have not yet identified anyone involved and the East Chicago Police Criminal Investigation Division is now conducting an investigation.