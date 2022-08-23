SCHERERVILLE, Ind. — Three Chicago men are accused of robbing a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Northwest Indiana last Sunday. One suspect, shot by police in a getaway attempt, remains hospitalized.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against 32-year-old Jaleel S. Spencer, 30-year-old Ricky C. Pierce and 28-year-old Robert E. Thompson. All three are charged with attempted theft and resisting law enforcement.

PREVIOUS STORY: Officer shoots Dick’s Sporting Goods robbery suspect in Northwest Indiana

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Schererville police officers responded to a robbery call at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in the 100 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.

  • Jaleel S. Spencer
  • Ricky C. Pierce

According to police, arriving officers encountered the accused attempting to leave the scene. Thompson allegedly drove a getaway vehicle that rammed into a Schererville police patrol car.

Out of fear for their safety, police shot Thompson.

The investigation is ongoing.