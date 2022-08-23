SCHERERVILLE, Ind. — Three Chicago men are accused of robbing a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Northwest Indiana last Sunday. One suspect, shot by police in a getaway attempt, remains hospitalized.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against 32-year-old Jaleel S. Spencer, 30-year-old Ricky C. Pierce and 28-year-old Robert E. Thompson. All three are charged with attempted theft and resisting law enforcement.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Schererville police officers responded to a robbery call at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in the 100 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.

Jaleel S. Spencer

Ricky C. Pierce

According to police, arriving officers encountered the accused attempting to leave the scene. Thompson allegedly drove a getaway vehicle that rammed into a Schererville police patrol car.

Out of fear for their safety, police shot Thompson.

The investigation is ongoing.