CHICAGO — A 20-year-old Gary woman died early Wednesday morning following a three-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan.

Just before 12:30 a.m., three vehicles were traveling southbound on the Dan Ryan near 95th Street in the left lane.

Two of the vehicles, including a 2010 beige Nissan Altima driven by Lataya Lyons, 20, of Gary, slowed down for a crash in front of them.

A 2018 Ford Escape, driven by Jennifer Fortson, 49, of Homewood, failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the Altima, police allege.

Lyons was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Escape suffered minor injuries.

Fortson was cited for driving too fast for conditions.