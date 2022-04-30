GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound was discovered.

As officers searched the residence, another woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The women have been identified as 34-year-old Kathryn Naglosky and 40-year-old Cindy Wolf.

Those with any information are encouraged to call authorities at 219-755-3385