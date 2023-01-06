HOBART, Ind. — A double homicide investigation is underway in Hobart after two women were found dead last November during a wellness check.

Responding officers located Destiny Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Muhammad, 19, inside a home on the 400 block of Ruta Drive on Nov. 4. Jackson’s sister told authorities that she had been unsuccessful in reaching her the two days prior.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information may contact police at (219) 942-4485 or (219) 942-4991