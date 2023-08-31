GARY, Ill. — Two 17-year-olds face murder charges in connection with the gang-related death of a 13-year-old boy slain outside a church in Gary.

The development comes six months after the shooting.

Lake County, Indiana prosecutors allege Dahvee Brunson and Kriston Barbee, both of Gary, gunned down Orie Dodson on behalf of the 49th Avenue Boys Gang on Feb. 15. Murder charges include firearm enhancement and criminal gang enhancement, authorities added.

Dahvee Brunson Kriston Barbee

Prosecutors allege a dispute over a deceased gang member may have led to Dodson’s death. The 17-year-olds face up to 150 years in prison if convicted.

On Wednesday, Feb., 15., Gary Police Department officers were called to check the welfare of a victim, later identified as Dodson, around 12:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lincoln St.

Arriving officers found the 13-year-old shot multiple times, police said.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force investigated the case, uncovering “substantial evidence of gang-related crimes pertaining to the 49th Avenue Boys gang, including several homicides, drug dealing, illegal firearm possession and sales, and general crimes of violence throughout Lake County,” prosecutors said Thursday.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information related to the shooting death of Dodson to contact the Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force and submit tips anonymously at (219) 755-3855.