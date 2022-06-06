GARY, Ind. — Two 19-year-olds were shot after a graduation ceremony in Gary, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

Gunfire rang out around 6 p.m. Sunday as more than 200 graduates from West Side Leadership Academy and their families left the stadium.

Gary police were initially called out for a fight, but were told to disregard. About 45 minutes later, there were calls of shots fired.

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 19-year-old woman was shot in the ankle.

Their identities and conditions are unknown at this time.

Three people are in custody.

The Gary Community School Corporation released the following statement regarding the shooting:

A day that was meant for celebration has now been marked by tragedy through senseless acts of gun violence. During the entire graduation, our students conducted themselves in an excellent manner. Meanwhile, the disruptive actions of a few overshadowed their special moment. Thankfully, the offenders have been apprehended, but it doesn’t change the hurt and disappointment our students, families and school community are now feeling. Our prayers are with those injured, and we continue to extend our congratulations to WSLA graduates. They deserve it.” Dr. Paige McNulty, Manager GCSC