LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people and three dogs were killed in a single-car crash and fire Sunday morning on Interstate 65 in Northwest Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

According to an initial investigation, ISP Trooper James Brasseur said in a press release a driver left the interstate and hit a tree around 7 a.m. near State Road 2.

After hitting a tree, the car caught on fire, Brasseur said. Witnesses were able to get the driver out of the car but weren’t able to get the passenger out.

Both the driver and passenger, as well as three dogs, were killed in the crash, Brasseur said.

Their identities haven’t been released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.